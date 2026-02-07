‘Booked For Negligence’: Delhi Jal Board Sub-Contractor Arrested Day After Biker Falls To Death In Janakpuri’s Open Pit | Image: X

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested the first person in connection with the tragic death of a 25-year-old motorcyclist in Janakpuri, who fell into a pit on Friday.

Rajesh Prajapati, a sub-contractor for the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), has been arrested in connection with the case.

An investigation was conducted after the victim Kamal Dhyani was killed when his motorcycle plunged into a deep pit dug for repair work being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board.

Police have cited fatal negligence at the construction site as the primary cause of the accident.

A Night of Negligence

On the night of February 5, 2026, Kamal Dhyani was returning home to Palam from his office in Rohini when his motorcycle plunged into an open, unmarked excavation pit in Janakpuri.

While the victim’s family spent the entire night searching for him, police investigations have revealed a timeline of indifference from those responsible for the site’s safety.

According to police sources, a family passing by the area witnessed Kamal falling into the pit.

They immediately alerted a security guard and an employee of the subcontractor who was living in a temporary tent adjacent to the site.

The Ignored Call

The junior staff member contacted Rajesh Prajapati at 12:22 AM to report that a person had fallen into the trench.

CCTV footage and phone records suggest that Prajapati arrived at the spot later that night.

The victim remained in the pit for over eight hours and was only discovered at 8:00 AM the following morning by a passerby.

Medical experts suggest that timely intervention could have saved his life.

Legal Action

The Delhi Police have registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Prajapati is in custody and being interrogated about the lack of safety measures, including reflectors, proper barricades, and lighting, at the construction site.

This incident has sparked widespread outrage, with the Delhi government already suspending three DJB engineers and ordering a probe.