Janakpuri Biker Death: Delhi Govt Orders Probe, Minister Parvesh Verma Vows Strict Action but Sidesteps 'Negligence' Questions

New Delhi: The Delhi government has constituted a high-level inquiry committee and suspended several junior officials following the death of a motorcyclist who fell into an uncovered pit at an ongoing road construction site in Janakpuri.

The victim, identified as Kamal Dhyani (25), reportedly lost his life after his motorcycle plunged into a large, unmarked pit dug as part of the Janakpuri Line Rehabilitation Project being executed by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The incident occurred late last night in a lane where no traffic movement was permitted due to ongoing work.

Delhi Jal Board has already placed some of its junior officials under suspension for alleged negligence. A separate investigation has been initiated into the construction company involved in the project, which has been underway for the past three months. Delhi Police are also searching for labourers present at the site during the incident.

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma visited the site to conduct an inspection as people raised slogans denouncing the government over the incident.

Verma, addressing the matter, confirmed that a committee has been formed to conduct a thorough and transparent probe. The panel has been directed to immediately inspect the accident site, review safety arrangements including barricading, signage, and traffic management, verify compliance with safety norms, fix responsibility for any lapses, and recommend strict corrective and disciplinary measures.

“The committee has been asked to submit a detailed report by this evening,” Verma stated. He added that the report is expected to be made public within 24 hours.

Speaking to reporters, Verma said, “Work is ongoing on the road. Barricading was ongoing. A huge pit was dug. No traffic movement in this lane. This is an unfortunate incident that took place last night. We have set up a committee for enquiry. Report will be released in 24 hours. … Some officials of the Delhi Jal Board have been suspended. We are setting up an investigation on the company involved in the construction. … We will provide ex-gratia to the deceased family. We will make sure that such incidents don’t repeat in the future.”

Responding to questions on possible governmental negligence, Verma defended the response of both the administration and Delhi Police. He stated that police were alerted only in the morning when a woman spotted the body while dropping her child to school. He claimed a Janakpuri constable had attempted to locate the missing man during the night itself, but full investigation could begin only after the body was discovered.

On being questioned by Republic regarding possible civic negligence, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma evaded the question and refused to take accountability for the incident.

In a post on X, Verma reiterated the government’s position: “A serious view has been taken of the tragic accident at the Janakpuri Line Rehabilitation Project site. Delhi Jal Board has constituted a high-level Inquiry Committee to ensure a transparent investigation into the incident. Safety of citizens is non-negotiable. Accountability will be enforced. Such incidents will not be allowed to repeat.”

The government has also announced ex-gratia payment to the family of the deceased.

Delhi Jal Board Statement

Meanwhile, the Delhi Jal Board also expressed grief on the death of the youth and stressed that a committe has been formed to look into the matter.

In a post on X, the Delhi Jal Board assured strict action against the responsible official, irrespective of their post.

"The Delhi Jal Board expresses deep sorrow over the tragic accident that occurred during the Pipeline Rehabilitation Project (Pipeline Rehabilitation Site) of DJB in Janakpuri and extends its condolences to the bereaved family. A committee has been constituted to investigate the incident, and strict action will be taken if negligence is found at any level. Regular inspections of safety arrangements at all workplaces are ongoing. Citizens are requested to report any unsafe workplace on the toll-free number 1916," the post read.

About the incident

Kamal Dhyani (25) allegedly died after falling into a pit in the Janakpuri area of the national capital on Thursday night, while returning home on his motorcycle. The deceased has been identified, according to the police.

Dhyani's brother claimed that the family did not recieve any help even after visiting six police stations and received the information only after calling him on his phone in the morning, which was received by an official to extend the news of his death.

Dhyani's friend condemned the police department, saying that they neglected the urgency of the situation by not providing the exact location of his mobile phone during the search, resulting in his death. He further questioned how his phone could not be tracked last night.