Janakpuri Biker Death: FIR Registered Against Contractor, Delhi Jal Board Officials

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR against a contractor and officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) after a 25-year-old died after falling into an open pit along with his motorcycle in Delhi’s Janakpuri area late on Thursday night, triggering massive furore regarding civic negligence in the national capital.

An FIR has been registered under section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Janakpuri Police Station, against the contractor and concerned officials of the Delhi Jal Board, police said.

According to sources, the site was an active construction zone for the Delhi Jal Board, where a deep ditch had been excavated directly on the roadway. Family members said Kamal was in constant contact with them while travelling back home. However, when he failed to return till late at night, and his phone became unreachable, the family began searching for him.

The Delhi government has ordered an investigation into the matter, while the Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood visited the site and vowed strict action against the accused.

The police said the matter is under investigation. “All angles are being examined. We are verifying whether the pit was open and if there was any foul play involved,” a police officer had said earlier in the day. This comes a few weeks after Noida techie Yuvraj Mehta died when his speeding car crashed into a flooded basement in Noida's Sector-150.