Janakpuri Horror Repeats: Out to Play, Three-Year-Old Drowns in Water-Filled Pit in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old boy lost his life after falling into a deep, water-filled pit in Greater Noida's Dalelgarh village under the Dankaur police station area on Saturday, weeks after the young man died after falling into an open pit along with his motorcycle in Delhi due to civic negligence, as the pit falls under the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The child, identified as Devansh, had arrived in Dalelgarh a few days ago with his father, Anil, and sister from Secunderabad in Bulandshahr district to visit his grandparents.

How did the incident take place?

The incident occurred when the family attended a feast organised at a temple near the village, and the boy accidentally fell into a deep pit located nearby while playing near the temple premises.

The pit had reportedly filled with rainwater in recent days, as per villagers.

Following the incident, family members and villagers immediately rushed to the spot and managed to pull the child out of the water. However, by the time he was rescued, he had already drowned and died.

Villagers claim repeated complaints ignored

Residents alleged that the pit had remained open for a long time and had become increasingly dangerous after rainfall and claimed that even after a similar fatal incident near Sector 150 in Greater Noida, which claimed the life of a young techie, they had written to the Greater Noida Authority demanding that open pits be filled and safety measures be ensured.

According to locals, no concrete action was taken despite repeated complaints.

Authority Clarifies 'Land Privately Owned'

The Greater Noida Authority in its statement said that upon receiving information about the incident, a team from the relevant work circle reached the site immediately.

Further, they stated that the land where the child drowned was registered in the name of a local farmer and was not classified as a government pond.

The authority has expressed deep sorrow over the incident.