Japan, Argentina, UK Envoys Offer Condolences After Delhi Blast, Pray For Victims' Families

New Delhi: Condolences have poured in from the Ambassadors of Japan, Argentina and the British High Commissioner to India over the blast which took place in Delhi on Monday evening.

The Ambassadors extended prayers for the injured and deceased.

Japanese Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Delhi blast. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Argentine Ambassador Mariano Caucino said, "On behalf of the People and Government of Argentina, we convey our condolences to those who lost loved ones as a consequence of the Red Fort blast. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and we wish a complete and swift recovery to all those injured."

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, shared an updated travel advisory and said, "My thoughts are with all those affected by the explosion near the Red Fort in New Delhi today."

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials.

Earlier, speaking with ANI, Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.

The Home Minister said that teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast.

"This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot," Amit Shah said.

"I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public," he added.