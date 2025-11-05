Updated 5 November 2025 at 20:31 IST
Japanese Language Academy by The Art of Living Opens Doors to Global Job Opportunities for Indians
The Art of Living Foundation inaugurated its Japanese Language Academy in Bengaluru, launched by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and former President Ram Nath Kovind. The academy aims to strengthen India–Japan ties, create global job opportunities for Indian youth, and offer values-based language and cultural training with both online and offline programs.
Bengaluru: The Art of Living Foundation is pleased to announce the inauguration of its Japanese Language Academy at The Art of Living International Centre, Bengaluru, on November 5, 2025, The academy was launched by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and former President of India and Shri Ram Nath Kovind.
A Bridge Between India and Japan
Established under the guidance of Gurudev, the Japanese Language Academy aims to strengthen Indo-Japanese ties and expand upon the vibrant presence of The Art of Living in both India and Japan.
As one of the largest volunteer-driven organizations, active in over 180 countries, The Art of Living continues to foster social, spiritual, and cultural connections that unite the people of both nations.
Creating Employment Pathways
The initiative is designed not only to teach the language but also to create global employment opportunities for Indian youth.
The Art of Living Human Resources Placement Division is collaborating with industry counterparts to facilitate placement opportunities in Japanese companies, thereby empowering students to enter international work environments with confidence and cultural fluency.
Importantly, The Art of Living’s community network in Japan will provide a support system for students and professionals relocating there, helping them integrate smoothly and avoid the loneliness that many face when moving abroad.
Through its strong spiritual and social community, The Art of Living aims to ensure that every individual feels connected, and supported, no matter where they are.
Comprehensive and Values-Based Training
The Academy will offer structured programs in Japanese language proficiency:
• 3-month crash course
• 6-month program
• 1-year comprehensive course
Each course will include:
• Soft skills development
• Cultural orientation
• Workplace etiquette
The training will be values-based, with all participants undergoing The Art of Living meditation programs, designed to help them become resilient, adaptable, and confident global citizens. In addition, native Japanese speakers will guide learners in refining their pronunciation and conversational fluency. The program will be available in both online and offline (hybrid) formats, with eligibility beginning from 10th grade and above across various batches and categories.
