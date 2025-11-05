Japanese Language Academy by The Art of Living Opens Doors to Global Job Opportunities for Indians | Image: The Art of Living

Bengaluru: The Art of Living Foundation is pleased to announce the inauguration of its Japanese Language Academy at The Art of Living International Centre, Bengaluru, on November 5, 2025, The academy was launched by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and former President of India and Shri Ram Nath Kovind.

A Bridge Between India and Japan

Established under the guidance of Gurudev, the Japanese Language Academy aims to strengthen Indo-Japanese ties and expand upon the vibrant presence of The Art of Living in both India and Japan.

As one of the largest volunteer-driven organizations, active in over 180 countries, The Art of Living continues to foster social, spiritual, and cultural connections that unite the people of both nations.

Creating Employment Pathways

The initiative is designed not only to teach the language but also to create global employment opportunities for Indian youth.

The Art of Living Human Resources Placement Division is collaborating with industry counterparts to facilitate placement opportunities in Japanese companies, thereby empowering students to enter international work environments with confidence and cultural fluency.

Importantly, The Art of Living’s community network in Japan will provide a support system for students and professionals relocating there, helping them integrate smoothly and avoid the loneliness that many face when moving abroad.

Through its strong spiritual and social community, The Art of Living aims to ensure that every individual feels connected, and supported, no matter where they are.

Comprehensive and Values-Based Training

The Academy will offer structured programs in Japanese language proficiency:

•⁠ ⁠3-month crash course

•⁠ ⁠6-month program

•⁠ ⁠1-year comprehensive course

Each course will include:

•⁠ ⁠Soft skills development

•⁠ ⁠Cultural orientation

•⁠ ⁠Workplace etiquette

