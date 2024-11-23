Jarmundi Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Jarmundi Election Results 2024: The Counting of votes in Jarmundi will begin at 8 am and initial trends will roll out shortly thereafter. INC had won from the Jarmundi seat during the last Jharkhand Assembly election. Stay with us, as we bring you the latest updates on Jarmundi assembly election results. Jarmundi has been an important seat, and all eyes are on the results this year.

Voting Held on November 20

The Jarmundi constituency went to polls on November 20 during the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. The voting process saw active participation from voters, reflecting the importance of this seat in the state’s political landscape. Jharkhand’s elections were held in two phases, with the first phase conducted on November 13.

Key Candidates in Jarmundi

This election saw a tough contest between major political parties and independent candidates.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Devendra Kunwar, while the Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) alliance brought back its sitting MLA, Badal, to defend the seat.

Other prominent candidates included Lalmohan Ray from BSP, Amrendra Kumar from SP, Kedar Das from BMP, and many independent candidates like Juli Yadav, Devendra Mandal, and Dhiraj Kumar.

Results Expected Today

The counting process is expected to finish by the evening, and the results will be announced today. Voters and political analysts are eagerly waiting to see if Congress can retain the seat or if BJP or another candidate will emerge victorious. The results for all 81 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand will also be declared today.

What Happened in 2019?

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Badal from the Indian National Congress (INC) won the Jarmundi seat. He defeated BJP’s Devendra Kunwar by a margin of over 3,000 votes. Badal received 52,507 votes, while Kunwar got 49,408 votes. Congress secured 32.2% of the total votes, making it a significant win for the party in this region.