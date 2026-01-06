Jaundice Outbreak At Odisha School: Dozens Of Students Affected, Health Minister Assures Stability

Bhubaneswar: State Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Monday assured the public that the health crisis at a residential school in Khurda is stabilising, with dozens of affected students currently recovering after a sudden rise in jaundice cases.

Following reports of a jaundice outbreak at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Gurujang, the central team arrived to identify the source of infection and ensure student safety on campus.

"The district administration acted immediately by sending medical officers to the site, and we have taken various environmental samples to ensure the school's water supply meets safety standards," said Mukesh Mahaling.

In November of last year, two tribal girl students, Anjali and Kalpana, died of jaundice, while over 120 others were hospitalised in Andhra Pradesh. Leaders stated that contaminated water, inadequate sanitation, and malfunctioning RO plants are the root causes. They demanded Rs. 10 lakh in compensation for each bereaved family.

Pushpa Srivani revealed that RO plants installed during the YSRCP government have not been maintained for months, resulting in students drinking unsafe water. She criticised the government for covering up hostel deaths by suspending local staff instead of taking responsibility.

Even basic facilities, such as fans and mosquito nets, are absent, and sanitation workers have gone unpaid for three months.

Araku MP Tanuja Rani said 129 students are now suffering from jaundice due to prolonged neglect.

Despite repeated alerts, the government failed to supply safe water, proper food, or preventive medical camps. She condemned the Tribal Welfare Minister for visiting schools only after media pressure and for making contradictory statements to shield the administration. The leaders stated that this tragedy reflects the collapse of tribal welfare over the past 15 months of coalition rule. They demanded urgent corrective measures to protect students' lives and dignity.

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy blamed Chandrababu Naidu-led state government for "the gross negligence" which led to the death of tribal girl students in Parvathipuram Manyam district.