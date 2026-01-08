Jawan Found Dead in BSF’s Ferozepur Headquarters, Suicide Suspected

In a suspected case of suicide, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was found dead at the headquarters of the 155th battalion on the Ferozepur–Fazilka road, officials said on Thursday.

According to a media report, the incident took place around 8 am on Wednesday when Constable Govind Berwa, 35, a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, allegedly hanged himself inside the battalion premises at Khai Mahal Singh Wala.

Berwa was posted at the BSF battalion headquarters in Ferozepur. The reason behind the incident is not known at present, officials added. BSF authorities have not provided further details about the case. Berwa is survived by his wife and a son. His body was sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

This is not the first time such a tragedy has been reported among security forces. Last year, a BSF constable posted at the Public Facility and Security Camp in Horadi village under Sonpur police station in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district died by suicide.

Police said the constable shot himself with his service weapon. A suicide note was recovered from the spot, and while family reasons were suspected, the contents of the note were examined as part of the investigation. The deceased was a resident of Singroli village in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. His body was later taken to Narayanpur District Hospital for post-mortem.

In another case, on September 9, 2025, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan reportedly committed suicide in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. The reasons behind the latest incident in Ferozepur remain unclear, and investigations are ongoing.