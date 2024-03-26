×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 23:30 IST

Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle, Critical

 A 53-year-old platoon commander of the 32nd PAC named Ram Prasad got seriously wounded on Tuesday evening after he got injured by his own AK-47.

Reported by: Radhika Dhawad
Ayodhya: A 53-year-old platoon commander of the 32nd PAC named Ram Prasad got seriously wounded on Tuesday evening after he got injured by his own AK-47. He was rushed to Shri Ram Hospital, from where he was referred to the Medical College in Lucknow as he remained critical. 

Ram Prasad, who hails from Amethi, along with other jawans was taking charge of the security arrangements. It was while cleaning the weapons, a bullet got accidentally fired from his own rifle. The bullet hit Ram Prasad in his left chest and passed through it. More details are awaited. 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 22:46 IST

