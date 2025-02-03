Jaya Bachchan Raising Questions On Mahakumbh Makes Him Sadder: Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand

Prayagraj: Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati has reacted to Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan's bitter remarks on Mahakumbh stampede, and pollution saying raising such questions while being in Parliament makes him sadder.

“I don't like to answer political questions but this thing is not political, this is about the country. Pollution issue has been raised. Prayagraj is the most polluted place at the moment. I think Prayagraj has become the biggest district, city in the world as of now. Prayagraj has become the connector that links everyone. Such a huge celebration where foreigners are also visiting... Crores of people are coming here... More than 33 crore devotees have come here but not even 3300 VIPs were among them... The water of Sangam is not polluted...,” Swami Chidanand Saraswati said.

“As far as the question of bodies is concerned, we should avoid these things - at least now. People from England and America came to me, they told me that they were present there when this incident (stampede) occurred, they saw it all. They said that they really appreciate the Police of India that they maintained their calm, didn't run away and worked towards saving people, that they risked their lives and worked day and night, they too are humans...," he added.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati said, “We should avoid making such statements... I suspect there was a conspiracy behind this. This should be investigated and truth should be brought out...”

Earlier today, SP MP Jaya Bachchan targeted the ongoing Mahakumbh festival, calling Ganga water the most contaminated.

"Where is the water most contaminated right now? It's in Kumbh. Bodies (of those who died in the stampede) have been thrown in the river, because of which the water has been contaminated... The real issues are not being addressed. The common people visiting Kumbh are not receiving any special treatment; there is no arrangement for them. They are lying that crores of people have visited the place; how can such a large number of people gather in that place at any given point," Jaya Bachchan questioned.

Oppn politics on Mahakumbh

To mark the protest against the Uttar Pradesh government over the Mahakumbh stampede incident, opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha raised slogans and walked out of the House for some time on Monday.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha demanded accountability from the government and said that the incident is a matter of concern and the entire country is worried about the loss of lives in the incident.

"The matter of concern is that the entire country is worried about the people who have lost their lives...Kumbh used to take place even before them and Kumbh will take place even after them. Kumbh is a thing of continuity but political party is not...People want accountability...This should be discussed in the House," Jha told reporters.