JCB Tractor Plunges Into Deep Gorge On Dachhan-Kishtwar Road, Killing 3 In Danrashi

Kishtwar: At least three people killed after a JCB tractor skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge at Danrashi on the Dachhan-Kishtwar road. The road accident occurred on Tuesday evening, at around 6.40 pm, when the vehicle carrying the victims skidded off the road and fell from a height.

The deceased have been identified as Ishaq (26), Majeed (28) and Nazir Hussain (22). The accident prompted local police and the concerned authorities to rush to the site to provide assistance. The police and civil administration have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

According to sources, the JCB tractor was travelling on the Dachhan-Kishtwar road when it lost control and careened off the road, resulting in the fatal accident. The impact of the crash was immense, causing instantaneous death of all three occupants.

Following the accident, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh expressed grief over the loss of precious lives. He said that all possible assistance was being extended to the families of the victims.

In a post on X, Jitendra Singh said, “Kishtwar: Saddened to learn from DC Kishtwar, Sh Pankaj Kumar Sharma, that a JCB has slipped down in the Dachhan area resulting in the death of all the three occupants. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. All possible help being offered by the administration.”

The administration has promised to provide support to the families of the deceased, including financial assistance and other forms of aid. The bodies of the victims have been recovered and handed over to their families for last rites.