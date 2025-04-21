JD Vance's Kids Steal the Show at PM Modi's Residence: 5 Moments Bursting with all Heart | WATCH

Updated April 21st 2025, 23:06 IST
New Delhi: During his visit to India, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his family were hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi. While the meeting was for diplomatic ties, it was the Vance children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, who truly stole the show.
Peacock Feather Gifts
PM Modi presented the children with vibrant peacock feathers, a gesture that delighted the young ones. Little Mirabel was seen holding her feather with joy, creating a picture-perfect moment.
Playful Laughter
The Prime Minister shared light-hearted moments with the children, even letting Ewan and Vivek sit on his lap during their interaction. Their laughter filled the room, showcasing a rare, candid side of diplomacy.
Exploring the Lawns
The kids were captivated by the lush greenery and bird feeders in the residence's gardens. Their curiosity and excitement added a lively touch to the otherwise formal setting.
Traditional Attire
The Vance children embraced Indian culture by donning traditional outfits during their visit to the Akshardham Temple earlier in the day.
Family Bonding
Whether it was Mirabel's playful antics or the boys' inquisitive nature, their interactions with PM Modi reflected genuine warmth and connection.
This visit not only strengthened India-U.S. relations but also showed the universal language of joy. The Vance family's charm left a lasting impression, proving that sometimes, it's the youngest guests who make the biggest impact.
Published April 21st 2025, 23:06 IST