JD Vance's Kids Steal the Show at PM Modi's Residence: 5 Moments Bursting with all Heart | WATCH

New Delhi: During his visit to India, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his family were hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi. While the meeting was for diplomatic ties, it was the Vance children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, who truly stole the show.

JD Vance's Kids Steal the Show at PM Modi's Residence

Peacock Feather Gifts

PM Modi presented the children with vibrant peacock feathers, a gesture that delighted the young ones. Little Mirabel was seen holding her feather with joy, creating a picture-perfect moment.

Playful Laughter

The Prime Minister shared light-hearted moments with the children, even letting Ewan and Vivek sit on his lap during their interaction. Their laughter filled the room, showcasing a rare, candid side of diplomacy.

Exploring the Lawns

The kids were captivated by the lush greenery and bird feeders in the residence's gardens. Their curiosity and excitement added a lively touch to the otherwise formal setting.

Traditional Attire

The Vance children embraced Indian culture by donning traditional outfits during their visit to the Akshardham Temple earlier in the day.

Family Bonding

Whether it was Mirabel's playful antics or the boys' inquisitive nature, their interactions with PM Modi reflected genuine warmth and connection.