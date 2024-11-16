sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Identification of Babies Charred to Death in Jhansi Fire Still Underway: Medical Superintendent

Published 11:38 IST, November 16th 2024

Identification of Babies Charred to Death in Jhansi Fire Still Underway: Medical Superintendent

Chief Medical Superintendent Sachin Mahor said that identification of three babies out of ten claimed by the fire at Jhansi Hospital's NICU is still underway

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jhansi fire incident
Chief Medical Superintendent Sachin Mahor said that identification of three babies out of ten claimed by the fire at Jhansi Hospital's NICU is still underway | Image: Republic / ANI/ Shutterstock
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

11:38 IST, November 16th 2024