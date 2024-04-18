Advertisement

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the Class 10 results tomorrow at 11: 30 pm. Students who have given the examination can go through their results from the official websites — jacresults.com and education.indianexpress.com. The JAC examination was conducted from February 6 to February 26 in pen and paper mode.

Over 4.2 lakh students appeared for the JAC matric board exam, this year, which was conducted in 1,238 centres across the state. Last year, the past percentage was 95.38 per cent, with over two-thirds of students i.e., 66.23 per cent securing a first division.

Advertisement

To clear the examination, a student should have a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and overall. The scorecard is provisional and the original mark sheet will be provided by the school authorities.

