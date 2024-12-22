sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Rahul Gandhi Assaultgate | PM Modi's Kuwait Visit | Robin Uthappa | Whatsapp Hacking Case | Delhi Bomb Threat | Mohali Building Collapse | Germany Attack Suspect | German Market Attack | Canada Political Crisis |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Jharkhand: 13 People Linked to Two Criminal Gangs Arrested in Ramgarh

Published 23:03 IST, December 22nd 2024

Jharkhand: 13 People Linked to Two Criminal Gangs Arrested in Ramgarh

Police arrested 13 people belonging to two criminal gangs from various districts of Jharkhand, officials said on Sunday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
13 people linked to two criminal gangs arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh
13 people linked to two criminal gangs arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh | Image: X

Ramgarh (Jharkhand): Police arrested 13 people belonging to two criminal gangs from various districts of Jharkhand, officials said on Sunday. Around Rs 1.41 lakh cash and a pistol were recovered from their possession, they said.

The gang members were allegedly involved in threatening transporters, contractors and construction companies for extortion, a police officer said.

Patratu SDPO Pawan Kumar said they were arrested from multiple locations in Ramgarh, Hazaribagh and Patratu.

Further investigation is underway. 

With PTI Inputs

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:03 IST, December 22nd 2024