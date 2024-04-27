Updated April 27th, 2024 at 16:52 IST
Jharkhand: 2 killed, 18 Injured as Bus Overturns in Chatra District
Two people were killed and 18 are injured in a tragic incident as the bus overturns in Jharkhand's Chatra district.
- India
- 1 min read
Chatra: Two persons were killed and 18 people injured after their bus overturned in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Saturday afternoon, police said.
The incident happened around 1 pm at Sanghri Valley on Chatra-Dobhi Main Road in the Sadar police station area, they said.
The bus was on the way to Kunda from Chatra when the accident happened, they added.
The deceased were identified as Parshuram Singh (45) and Rekha Kumari (17).
The injured persons were taken to the Sadar Hospital for treatment, police said.
Most of the injured were college students who were returning home after appearing in the BA semester-1 examination in Chatra town.
Published April 27th, 2024 at 16:52 IST