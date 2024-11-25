Jharkhand: AJSU’s Only Elected MLA Offers His Seat to Party Chief Who Lost Assembly Polls

Ramgarh: AJSU Party's lone MLA Nirmal Mahto on Sunday offered to resign from his seat Mandu, so that party chief Sudesh Mahto who lost the polls from the Silli constituency could get elected to the assembly.

AJSU Party, a BJP ally, fought the assembly elections in Jharkhand on 10 seats but won only one and that with a wafer-thin margin of 231 votes.

"I have sent the letter resigning as an MLA to Sudesh Mahto with a request to accept it so that he can contest from here in the bypoll that would be forced and get elected to the assembly," said the newly-elected Mandu MLA.

Sudesh Mahto lost the Silli seat by a margin of 23,867 votes to JMM candidate Amit Kumar.

In Mandu, Nirmal Mahto defeated Jai Prakash Bhai Patel of the Congress. He polled 90,871 votes, while Patel got 90,640 votes.

In 2019, Patel fought on a BJP ticket and defeated Nirmal Mahato with a margin of around 2,000 votes.

After Patel joined the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP left the Mandu seat for the AJSU Party in this election.