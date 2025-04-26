Jharkhand ATS Operation In Dhanbad: Four Suspects Arrested For Links With Banned Terrorist Organizations

Ranchi: Amidst a high alert across the nation, the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested four suspected terrorists, including a woman, from Dhanbad. The arrested suspects have been identified as Gulfam Hasan, Ayan Javed, Shahzad Alam, and Shabnam Parveen. According to the ATS, these suspects were associated with banned terrorist organizations, including Hizb-ut-Tahrir, AQIS (Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent), and ISIS.

The ATS carried out this operation based on secret information and recovered two pistols, 12 cartridges, electronic gadgets like mobile phones and laptops, and a large amount of literature belonging to banned organizations. The operation served as a major blow to the terrorist organizations operating in the region.

According to the officials, the arrests were made on Saturday, and the ATS has confirmed that the suspects were involved in illegal arms trade and anti-national activities. The investigation revealed that the suspects were associated with Hizb-ut-Tahrir, which was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on October 10 in 2024, due to its illegal activities. Notably, this is the first case in the country where people associated with Hizb-ut-Tahrir have been arrested after the ban.

The ATS operation is a big success for the agency, showcasing the commitment of the security forces across the country to crack down on terrorist organizations and their activities. The recovery of arms and literature belonging to banned organizations suggested that the suspects were actively involved in promoting terrorism and anti-national activities.

The ATS has stated that the suspects were involved in spreading the ideology of banned organizations and were actively engaged in recruiting new members. The agency is now working to identify the masterminds behind the suspects and to unravel the network of terrorist organizations operating in the region.

As per the officials, the investigation is ongoing, and the ATS is working to gather more evidence against the suspects. The agency is also analyzing the electronic gadgets and literature recovered from the suspects to understand the extent of their involvement with banned organizations.