Jharkhand Bus Accident: 5 Killed, 25 Injured As Wedding Guests' Bus Overturns In Mahuadanr
At least 5 killed, 25 injured as bus carrying wedding guests overturns in Jharkhand's Latehar district, while passing through Orsa Valley. The police action has been initiated, with the police investigation continuing.
Latehar: A bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Sunday, leaving at least 5 people dead and 25 others injured. The accident occurred at Orsa Valley under the Mahuadanr police station limits, leaving the locals shocked. According to reports, the bus, which was on its way to a wedding procession in Latehar, was reportedly carrying guests from Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh.
The police stated that the bus overturned on its way, resulting in the tragic loss of life. A senior police official stated that the bus was carrying a marriage party from Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh for a wedding at Latehar district's Mahuadanr. The bus overturned, and five people died on the spot. The injured have been hospitalised for treatment, who are claimed to be stable.
As per reports, the accident occurred when the bus, carrying around 70-80 passengers, lost control and overturned at Orsa Valley. The injured were rushed to the local hospital, where medical teams are providing them with treatment.
An investigation has been launched into the incident to ascertain the cause of the accident. The police are working to provide support to the families of the victims and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident, saying, "Heartbroken by the news of the death of four people in a road accident in Dumri, Gumla. May God give strength to the bereaved family members... Medical facilities are being provided to the injured people in the accident".
Further details regarding the accident in Jharkhand's Mahuadanr are awaited.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
18 January 2026