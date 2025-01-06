Jharkhand CM Soren Transfers Rs 1,415 Crore Under 'Maiyan Samman Yojana' to Benefit Over 56 Lakh Women

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday transferred financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1,415.44 crore to the bank accounts of 56.61 lakh women beneficiaries under the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana'.

Soren transferred the amount during a ceremony at Namkum, which was initially scheduled for December 28 last year, but got postponed due to the national mourning following the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

"We are ready to touch new heights. The state, which underwent exploitation for decades, is ready for a new flight... Other states are replicating it now. Jharkhand has faced backwardness, poverty and displacement. Since Independence, this state has contributed towards the development of the country, but was subjected to neglect. Big policies and rules were framed, but Jharkhand had to face backwardness," Soren said.

He also hit out at some banks operating in the state for "not lending" to farmers, students and others for agricultural needs, housing and education.

"Banks need to change their outlook. Eighteen to twenty per cent of the deposits should be ploughed back to rural Jharkhand, which is not happening here. They are not giving loans for housing, education, agriculture and agri equipment, which should be rectified," the chief minister said.

The credit-deposit ratio in Jharkhand stood at 49.57 per cent on June 30, 2024 as against the national average of 86.50 per cent, as per the latest data.

Soren also attacked his opponents saying “they used to laugh when we introduced this financial assistance scheme for women and came out with false promises. They challenged us on how the government will provide it.. but here I am, standing before you, fulfilling our poll promise”.

Slamming the BJP, he alleged that big political leaders from the party who camped here just interacted with men and “ignored the rural women”.

"Many people talk big about women empowerment. When we started giving Rs 1,000 to the mothers and sisters of the state, our opponents started mocking us. When we pledged to increase this amount to Rs 2,500, they again mocked us. These people (BJP) themselves came up with the lie of providing Rs 2,100 to women. Their slogan for the opponents was limited only to the elections. But, we kept our promise, we did what we said," Soren asserted.

He said women are going to play a big role in developing Jharkhand, and the state government has taken a big step to make them self-reliant.

"We had promised you that we will work to provide the rights and entitlements to half the population of this state and fulfill their dreams... After forming the government, we have taken this first historic step for half of our population," he said.

Soren also said the “historic measure” taken by the Jharkhand government was going to be replicated in other states, too.

"On one hand, we pledge to make India a ‘Vishwa Guru’ and take it to greater heights, and on the other hand, we ignore half of the population. How can the country and the state develop when half of the population of this country is far away from development? This is beyond our understanding," the CM said.

No one knows the importance of money more than a woman, he said. "You run your home and family. You try to fulfill your family's dreams by keeping small accounts. And now, you are going to be a part of such a system in which if we work together honestly, the blot of poverty and backwardness will be wiped out from Jharkhand." Under the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana', the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance had pledged to increase the monthly honorarium from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500, starting December 2024.

The initiative has been widely credited for bolstering the INDIA bloc’s electoral success in Jharkhand.

Launched in August last year, the scheme initially provided Rs 1,000 to women aged 18-50, covering around 56 lakh beneficiaries.