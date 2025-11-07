Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta Resigns Amid Controversy, Senior IPS Tadasha Mishra Takes Charge As Acting DGP

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government has accepted the voluntary retirement request of IPS officer Anurag Gupta from the post of Director General of Police (DGP). According to reports, Senior IPS Tadasha Mishra is set to take charge as the acting DGP of Jharkhand, following Gupta's VRS. The resignation followed the months of controversy surrounding Anurag Gupta's tenure extension, which was opposed by the Centre and led to a prolonged standoff between the state and central governments.

The 1990-batch IPS officer, Anurag Gupta, was appointed as DGP in February this year, despite being due for retirement in April. The Centre had objected to his extension, citing Supreme Court guidelines that mandate DGP appointments be made through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The state government, however, had framed new rules to retain Gupta, stirring a constitutional crisis.

However, following Gupta's resignation, IPS officer Tadasha Mishra has been appointed as the acting DGP. 1994-batch IPS officer Tadasha Mishra is currently serving as the Special Secretary in the Home Department. Her appointment is seen as a step to maintain stability and continuity in the state's police administration.

BJP leader Babulal Marandi has welcomed the development, hailing it as a victory of constitutional governance. Former Jharkhand CM Marandi had earlier filed a PIL in the Jharkhand High Court, challenging Gupta's appointment as unconstitutional and a violation of Supreme Court directives.

IPS Anurag Gupta's tenure was marred by controversy, including allegations of attempting to influence Congress MLA Nirmala Devi during the 2016 Rajya Sabha elections. He was also suspended by the state government in 2020, but was reinstated in 2022.

The Centre had written to the state government thrice, urging IPS Gupta's removal, but the state had refused to comply. The Top Court had also declined to entertain a contempt petition against his appointment, directing the petitioners to approach the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) instead.

