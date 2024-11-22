sb.scorecardresearch
  News
  India News
  Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: Full List of Constituency-wise Winners

Published 09:10 IST, November 23rd 2024

Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: Full List of Constituency-wise Winners

Jharkhand, which has 81 Assembly constituencies, requires a majority of 41 seats to form the government. Check full List of constituency-wise winners.

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results LIVE 2024: List of constituency-wise leading candidates
Jharkhand Election Result 2024 Winners List:  The counting of votes for all 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand and 288 seats in Maharashtra is currently underway. In Jharkhand, the key political players include the BJP, Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress, and Sudesh Mahto's All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU). Other significant parties in the state are the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal-United (JDU), and Jairam Kumar Mahato's Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM).  

S. Number

Constituency

State

Leading Candidate (Leading Party)

1.

Rajmahal

Jharkhand

 

2.

Borio

Jharkhand

 

3.

Barhait

Jharkhand

 

4.

Litipara

Jharkhand

 

5.

Pakaur

Jharkhand

 

6.

Maheshpur

Jharkhand

 

7.

Sikaripara

Jharkhand

 

8.

Nala

Jharkhand

 

9.

Jamtara

Jharkhand

 

10.

Dumka

Jharkhand

 

11.

Jama

Jharkhand

 

12.

Jarmundi

Jharkhand

 

13.

Madhupur

Jharkhand

 

14.

Sarath

Jharkhand

 

15.

Deoghar

Jharkhand

 

16.

Poreyahat

Jharkhand

 

17.

Godda

Jharkhand

 

18.

Mahagama

Jharkhand

 

19.

Kodarma

Jharkhand

 

20.

Barkatha

Jharkhand

 

21.

Barhi

Jharkhand

 

22.

Barkagaon

Jharkhand

 

23.

Ramgarh

Jharkhand

 

24.

Mandu

Jharkhand

 

25.

Hazaribagh

Jharkhand

 

26.

Simaria

Jharkhand

 

27.

Chatra

Jharkhand

 

28.

Dhanwar

Jharkhand

Babulal Marandi (BJP)

29.

Bagodar

Jharkhand

 

30.

Jamua

Jharkhand

 

31.

Gandey

Jharkhand

 

32.

Giridih

Jharkhand

 

33.

Dumri

Jharkhand

 

34.

Gomia

Jharkhand

 

35.

Bermo

Jharkhand

 

36.

Bokaro

Jharkhand

 

37.

Chandankiyari

Jharkhand

 

38.

Sindri

Jharkhand

 

39.

Nirsa

Jharkhand

 

40.

Dhanbad

Jharkhand

 

41.

Jharia

Jharkhand

 

42.

Tundi

Jharkhand

 

43.

Baghmara

Jharkhand

 

44.

Baharagora

Jharkhand

 

45.

Ghatsila

Jharkhand

 

46.

Potka

Jharkhand

 

47.

Jugsalai

Jharkhand

 

48.

Jamshedpur East

Jharkhand

 

49.

Jamshedpur West

Jharkhand

 

50.

Ichagarh

Jharkhand

 

51.

Seraikella

Jharkhand

 

52.

Chaibasa

Jharkhand

 

53.

Majhgaon

Jharkhand

 

54.

Jaganathpur

Jharkhand

 

55.

Manoharpur

Jharkhand

 

56.

Chakradharpur

Jharkhand

 

57.

Kharasawan

Jharkhand

 

58.

Tamar

Jharkhand

 

59.

Torpa

Jharkhand

 

60.

Khunti

Jharkhand

 

61.

Silli

Jharkhand

Sudesh Kumar Mahto (AJSU)

62.

Khijri

Jharkhand

 

63.

Ranchi

Jharkhand

 

64.

Hatia

Jharkhand

 

65.

Kanke

Jharkhand

 

66.

Mandar

Jharkhand

 

67.

Sisai

Jharkhand

 

68.

Gumla

Jharkhand

 

69.

Bishunpur

Jharkhand

 

70.

Simdega

Jharkhand

 

71.

Kolebira

Jharkhand

 

72.

Lohardaga

Jharkhand

 

73.

Manika

Jharkhand

 

74.

Latehar

Jharkhand

 

75.

Panki

Jharkhand

 

76.

Daltonganj

Jharkhand

 

77.

Bishrampur

Jharkhand

 

78.

Chhatarpur

Jharkhand

 

79.

Hussainabad

Jharkhand

 

80.

Garhwa

Jharkhand

 

81.

Bhawanathpur

Jharkhand

 


What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, the incumbent BJP, led by Chief Minister Raghubar Das, was defeated by the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. The alliance secured 47 seats, with the JMM winning 30, the Congress 16, and the RJD 1. The BJP, which had previously held a majority, saw its seat count reduced to 25. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), led by Babulal Marandi, won three seats, while the AJSU, under Sudesh Mahto, managed only two seats. Both the BJP and AJSU suffered losses as they failed to maintain their alliance during the 2019 elections. Despite the loss, the BJP garnered 33.37% of the popular vote, making it the largest party in terms of vote share.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, the BJP formed the government under the leadership of Raghubar Das. The BJP, in alliance with the AJSU, secured 42 seats, with the BJP winning 37 and the AJSU securing 5. The JMM won 19 seats, while the Congress was reduced to just 6 seats. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), led by Babulal Marandi, won 8 seats. Subsequently, six members of the JVM switched allegiance to the BJP.

09:10 IST, November 23rd 2024

Jharkhand Assembly Elections