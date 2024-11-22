Published 09:10 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: Full List of Constituency-wise Winners
Jharkhand, which has 81 Assembly constituencies, requires a majority of 41 seats to form the government. Check full List of constituency-wise winners.
- India News
- 2 min read
Jharkhand Election Result 2024 Winners List: The counting of votes for all 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand and 288 seats in Maharashtra is currently underway. In Jharkhand, the key political players include the BJP, Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress, and Sudesh Mahto's All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU). Other significant parties in the state are the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal-United (JDU), and Jairam Kumar Mahato's Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM).
S. Number
Constituency
State
Leading Candidate (Leading Party)
1.
Rajmahal
Jharkhand
2.
Borio
Jharkhand
3.
Barhait
Jharkhand
4.
Litipara
Jharkhand
5.
Pakaur
Jharkhand
6.
Maheshpur
Jharkhand
7.
Sikaripara
Jharkhand
8.
Nala
Jharkhand
9.
Jamtara
Jharkhand
10.
Dumka
Jharkhand
11.
Jama
Jharkhand
12.
Jarmundi
Jharkhand
13.
Madhupur
Jharkhand
14.
Sarath
Jharkhand
15.
Deoghar
Jharkhand
16.
Poreyahat
Jharkhand
17.
Godda
Jharkhand
18.
Mahagama
Jharkhand
19.
Kodarma
Jharkhand
20.
Barkatha
Jharkhand
21.
Barhi
Jharkhand
22.
Barkagaon
Jharkhand
23.
Ramgarh
Jharkhand
24.
Mandu
Jharkhand
25.
Hazaribagh
Jharkhand
26.
Simaria
Jharkhand
27.
Chatra
Jharkhand
28.
Dhanwar
Jharkhand
Babulal Marandi (BJP)
29.
Bagodar
Jharkhand
30.
Jamua
Jharkhand
31.
Gandey
Jharkhand
32.
Giridih
Jharkhand
33.
Dumri
Jharkhand
34.
Gomia
Jharkhand
35.
Bermo
Jharkhand
36.
Bokaro
Jharkhand
37.
Chandankiyari
Jharkhand
38.
Sindri
Jharkhand
39.
Nirsa
Jharkhand
40.
Dhanbad
Jharkhand
41.
Jharia
Jharkhand
42.
Tundi
Jharkhand
43.
Baghmara
Jharkhand
44.
Baharagora
Jharkhand
45.
Ghatsila
Jharkhand
46.
Potka
Jharkhand
47.
Jugsalai
Jharkhand
48.
Jamshedpur East
Jharkhand
49.
Jamshedpur West
Jharkhand
50.
Ichagarh
Jharkhand
51.
Seraikella
Jharkhand
52.
Chaibasa
Jharkhand
53.
Majhgaon
Jharkhand
54.
Jaganathpur
Jharkhand
55.
Manoharpur
Jharkhand
56.
Chakradharpur
Jharkhand
57.
Kharasawan
Jharkhand
58.
Tamar
Jharkhand
59.
Torpa
Jharkhand
60.
Khunti
Jharkhand
61.
Silli
Jharkhand
Sudesh Kumar Mahto (AJSU)
62.
Khijri
Jharkhand
63.
Ranchi
Jharkhand
64.
Hatia
Jharkhand
65.
Kanke
Jharkhand
66.
Mandar
Jharkhand
67.
Sisai
Jharkhand
68.
Gumla
Jharkhand
69.
Bishunpur
Jharkhand
70.
Simdega
Jharkhand
71.
Kolebira
Jharkhand
72.
Lohardaga
Jharkhand
73.
Manika
Jharkhand
74.
Latehar
Jharkhand
75.
Panki
Jharkhand
76.
Daltonganj
Jharkhand
77.
Bishrampur
Jharkhand
78.
Chhatarpur
Jharkhand
79.
Hussainabad
Jharkhand
80.
Garhwa
Jharkhand
81.
Bhawanathpur
Jharkhand
What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections?
In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, the incumbent BJP, led by Chief Minister Raghubar Das, was defeated by the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. The alliance secured 47 seats, with the JMM winning 30, the Congress 16, and the RJD 1. The BJP, which had previously held a majority, saw its seat count reduced to 25. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), led by Babulal Marandi, won three seats, while the AJSU, under Sudesh Mahto, managed only two seats. Both the BJP and AJSU suffered losses as they failed to maintain their alliance during the 2019 elections. Despite the loss, the BJP garnered 33.37% of the popular vote, making it the largest party in terms of vote share.
In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, the BJP formed the government under the leadership of Raghubar Das. The BJP, in alliance with the AJSU, secured 42 seats, with the BJP winning 37 and the AJSU securing 5. The JMM won 19 seats, while the Congress was reduced to just 6 seats. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), led by Babulal Marandi, won 8 seats. Subsequently, six members of the JVM switched allegiance to the BJP.
