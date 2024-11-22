Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: Full List of Constituency-wise Winners

Jharkhand Election Result 2024 Winners List: The counting of votes for all 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand and 288 seats in Maharashtra is currently underway. In Jharkhand, the key political players include the BJP, Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress, and Sudesh Mahto's All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU). Other significant parties in the state are the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal-United (JDU), and Jairam Kumar Mahato's Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM).

S. Number Constituency State Leading Candidate (Leading Party) 1. Rajmahal Jharkhand 2. Borio Jharkhand 3. Barhait Jharkhand 4. Litipara Jharkhand 5. Pakaur Jharkhand 6. Maheshpur Jharkhand 7. Sikaripara Jharkhand 8. Nala Jharkhand 9. Jamtara Jharkhand 10. Dumka Jharkhand 11. Jama Jharkhand 12. Jarmundi Jharkhand 13. Madhupur Jharkhand 14. Sarath Jharkhand 15. Deoghar Jharkhand 16. Poreyahat Jharkhand 17. Godda Jharkhand 18. Mahagama Jharkhand 19. Kodarma Jharkhand 20. Barkatha Jharkhand 21. Barhi Jharkhand 22. Barkagaon Jharkhand 23. Ramgarh Jharkhand 24. Mandu Jharkhand 25. Hazaribagh Jharkhand 26. Simaria Jharkhand 27. Chatra Jharkhand 28. Dhanwar Jharkhand Babulal Marandi (BJP) 29. Bagodar Jharkhand 30. Jamua Jharkhand 31. Gandey Jharkhand 32. Giridih Jharkhand 33. Dumri Jharkhand 34. Gomia Jharkhand 35. Bermo Jharkhand 36. Bokaro Jharkhand 37. Chandankiyari Jharkhand 38. Sindri Jharkhand 39. Nirsa Jharkhand 40. Dhanbad Jharkhand 41. Jharia Jharkhand 42. Tundi Jharkhand 43. Baghmara Jharkhand 44. Baharagora Jharkhand 45. Ghatsila Jharkhand 46. Potka Jharkhand 47. Jugsalai Jharkhand 48. Jamshedpur East Jharkhand 49. Jamshedpur West Jharkhand 50. Ichagarh Jharkhand 51. Seraikella Jharkhand 52. Chaibasa Jharkhand 53. Majhgaon Jharkhand 54. Jaganathpur Jharkhand 55. Manoharpur Jharkhand 56. Chakradharpur Jharkhand 57. Kharasawan Jharkhand 58. Tamar Jharkhand 59. Torpa Jharkhand 60. Khunti Jharkhand 61. Silli Jharkhand Sudesh Kumar Mahto (AJSU) 62. Khijri Jharkhand 63. Ranchi Jharkhand 64. Hatia Jharkhand 65. Kanke Jharkhand 66. Mandar Jharkhand 67. Sisai Jharkhand 68. Gumla Jharkhand 69. Bishunpur Jharkhand 70. Simdega Jharkhand 71. Kolebira Jharkhand 72. Lohardaga Jharkhand 73. Manika Jharkhand 74. Latehar Jharkhand 75. Panki Jharkhand 76. Daltonganj Jharkhand 77. Bishrampur Jharkhand 78. Chhatarpur Jharkhand 79. Hussainabad Jharkhand 80. Garhwa Jharkhand 81. Bhawanathpur Jharkhand



What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, the incumbent BJP, led by Chief Minister Raghubar Das, was defeated by the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. The alliance secured 47 seats, with the JMM winning 30, the Congress 16, and the RJD 1. The BJP, which had previously held a majority, saw its seat count reduced to 25. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), led by Babulal Marandi, won three seats, while the AJSU, under Sudesh Mahto, managed only two seats. Both the BJP and AJSU suffered losses as they failed to maintain their alliance during the 2019 elections. Despite the loss, the BJP garnered 33.37% of the popular vote, making it the largest party in terms of vote share.