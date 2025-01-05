Jharkhand Schools Shut Till Classes 8th From Jan 7-13 Amid Cold Wave

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government announced that schools will remain closed for students from kindergarten to class 8 from January 7 to 13 due to the cold wave in the state.

The School Education and Literacy Department, in a notification issued on Saturday evening, announced that the suspension of classes for students till grade 8 will be for all categories of schools, including government, aided, minority and private, in view of prevailing cold wave conditions in the state.

Jharkhand continues to reel under cold wave conditions with the mercury falling below 6 degrees Celsius in some parts.

The department, in the notification, further said that classes for students of classes 9 to 12 would be held as usual.

Dry weather prevailed in the state during the last 24 hours with the lowest minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius recorded in Khunti, it said.