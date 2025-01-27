Jharkhand House Explosion: Woman Killed, Six Injured; Cause Under Probe | Image: Unsplash

Giridih (Jharkhand): A woman was killed and six others were injured in an explosion at a house in Jharkhand’s Giridih district early on Monday, police said.

The blast occurred around 1.30 am after a fire broke out at the house in the Sheetalpur locality under the jurisdiction of the Mufassil Police Station.

Giridih Superintendent of Police (SP) Bimal Kumar told PTI that a fire broke out in the house, and the blast was powerful, damaging the roof and walls of the house.

“The investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the explosion,” the SP said.

Mufassil Police Station in-charge Shyam Kishore Mahto said the blast took place at the home of one Umesh Das.

"His mother-in-law was killed in the explosion, while his wife, children, and father-in-law sustained injuries," the officer said.

The injured were referred to Ranchi's RIMS hospital for further medical treatment, he added.