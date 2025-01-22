Jharkhand IAS Officer Pooja Singhal's Suspension Revoked After She Gets Bail in Money Laundering Case

The suspension of IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who had been in jail for more than two years in a money laundering case, has been revoked following her release on bail, according to an official from the Jharkhand government on Wednesday.

Singhal was suspended on May 12, 2022, the day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested her. The case involves alleged corruption in the implementation of MGNREGA, the Centre's primary scheme for rural employment.

"In light of the recommendations made by the Suspension Review Committee after due consideration, Pooja Singhal, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been reinstated with effect from December 7, 2024, following her release on bail," said a notification issued by the Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Raj Bhasa on Tuesday evening.

After being relieved from suspension, Singhal will contribute to the Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Raj Bhasa, it stated.