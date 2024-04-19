Updated April 19th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

Jharkhand: Massive Fire Breaks Out at NTPC Thermal Plant in Chatra

Reported by: Digital Desk
fire | Image:PTI
Ranchi: A massive fire broke out at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant situated in Jharkhand's Chatra on Friday. 

A video of black smoke emanating out of the incident site went viral. 

So far, no casualties have been reported. 

The is a developing story. More details are awaited. 
 

Published April 19th, 2024 at 15:40 IST