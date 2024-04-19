Jharkhand: Massive Fire Breaks Out at NTPC Thermal Plant in Chatra

Advertisement

Ranchi: A massive fire broke out at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant situated in Jharkhand's Chatra on Friday.

A video of black smoke emanating out of the incident site went viral.

Advertisement

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at #NTPC plant in Chatra, #Jharkhand. More details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/F7lJ5yR0Wd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News)

So far, no casualties have been reported.

Advertisement

The is a developing story. More details are awaited.

