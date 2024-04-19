Updated April 19th, 2024 at 15:40 IST
Jharkhand: Massive Fire Breaks Out at NTPC Thermal Plant in Chatra
A massive fire broke out at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant situated in Jharkhand's Chatra on Friday.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
fire | Image:PTI
Advertisement
Ranchi: A massive fire broke out at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant situated in Jharkhand's Chatra on Friday.
A video of black smoke emanating out of the incident site went viral.
Advertisement
So far, no casualties have been reported.
Advertisement
The is a developing story. More details are awaited.
Advertisement
Published April 19th, 2024 at 15:40 IST