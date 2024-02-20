Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 21:27 IST

Jharkhand Police Registers FIR Against US-Based Designated Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has allegedly issued threats to cancel the fourth test match between India and England in Ranchi.

Digital Desk
FIR registered against US-based Designated Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in Jharkhand
FIR registered against US-based Designated Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in Jharkhand | Image:Representational
Ranchi: An FIR has been registered against Designated Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun based in the United States (US) by the Jharkhand police for allegedly issuing threats to cancel the fourth test match between India and England in Ranchi. The fourth Test between India and England is slated to commence from February 23 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

After the registration of the case the Jharkhand police have initiated a probe into the matter.

Security beefed up at cricket stadium in Ranchi

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who has been designated as a terrorist by the Ministry of Home Affairs, had allegedly appealed to the banned CPI (Maoist) through a video uploaded on social media to disrupt the cricket match, if it happens in Ranchi.

A senior police official said, "Gurupatwant Singh Pannun has threatened the India and England teams to cancel the match in Ranchi. He also urged the CPI (Maoist) to create disturbance in a bid to cancel the match.”

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hatia, PK Mishra, while talking to the media personnel stated, “An FIR has been lodged against him at Dhurwa police station under the IT Act and investigation has been initiated."

Apart from registering the case, the security has been beefed up at the JSCA international stadium in Ranch ahead of the test match. 
 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 21:27 IST

