Published 09:10 IST, November 17th 2024

Jharkhand's Highest Award to be Named 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda-Bhagwan Sido Kanho': CM

Jharkhnd Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday announced that the state's highest award will be named 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda-Bhagwan Sido Kanho'.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hemant Soren
JMM ने जारी की उम्मीदवारों की तीसरी सूची | Image: ANI
09:09 IST, November 17th 2024

Jharkhand