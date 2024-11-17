Published 09:10 IST, November 17th 2024
Jharkhand's Highest Award to be Named 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda-Bhagwan Sido Kanho': CM
Jharkhnd Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday announced that the state's highest award will be named 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda-Bhagwan Sido Kanho'.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
JMM ने जारी की उम्मीदवारों की तीसरी सूची | Image: ANI
09:09 IST, November 17th 2024