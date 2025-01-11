Jharkhand Shocker: 80 Schoolgirls Forced to Strip by Principal For Celebrating 'Pen Day'

Dhanbad: The principal of a private school in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, has been accused of ordering 80 Class 10 girls to remove their shirts for writing messages on them during a 'pen day' celebration, prompting an official inquiry, according to a statement on Saturday.

The students were reportedly sent home wearing only their blazers, with no shirts underneath, sparking outrage among parents and local officials.

The incident occurred at a prestigious school in Digwadih under the Jorapokhar police station area on Friday, confirmed Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Madhvi Mishra.

Parents complained to the DC that after completing their examination, the students were celebrating 'pen day' by writing messages on each other's shirts.

The principal objected to the activity and, despite the students offering an apology, allegedly forced them to remove their shirts and sent them home in blazers.

"Several guardians lodged complaints against the principal. We also talked to some of the victim girls. The administration has taken the matter seriously. A committee has been set up to investigate the matter," said DC Madhvi Mishra.

The investigation committee includes the sub-divisional magistrate, district education officer, district social welfare officer, and sub-divisional police officer.

"Action would be taken on the basis of the probe panel's report," the DC added.

Jharia MLA Ragini Singh, who accompanied the parents to lodge their complaints, condemned the incident. "Shameful and unfortunate," she described the principal's actions.

The outcome of the inquiry will determine any disciplinary actions against the principal.