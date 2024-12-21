Jharkhand Shocker: School Teacher Arrested For Molesting 12-Year-Old Girl Student

Ramgarh: A 40-year-old government school teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting a girl student in Ramgarh district on Saturday.

The parents of the 12-year-old lodged an FIR on Friday and the accused was arrested in the evening.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred at the government school under Bhadani Nagar police outpost on December 17 when the girl went to the washroom during the lunch break.

"The parents have alleged that the teacher molested the girl and made an attempt to rape her," SDPO (Patratu), Pawan Kumar, told the news agency PTI.

The matter came to the fore when the minor refused to go to school, he said.