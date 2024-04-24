Updated April 24th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

Jharkhand: Three Women Among Four Critically Injured in Acid Attack While Sleeping

Four members of a family, including three women, were critically injured in an acid attack on them in their sleep in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Three accused have been arrested, while the injured, aged between 15 and 60 years, were admitted to a hospital, officials said. | Image:ANI/ File
Sahibganj: Four members of a family, including three women, were critically injured in an acid attack on them in their sleep in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district early on Wednesday, an official said.

Three accused have been arrested, while the injured, aged between 15 and 60 years, were admitted to a hospital, he said.

The incident took place on a terrace of an under-construction market complex, in Rajmahal police station area, where the four members of the family were sleeping on Tuesday night.

"Three accused were arrested on Wednesday morning. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of family dispute over land," Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hemant Sati told reporters.

He said all the injured persons were admitted to Rajmahal Sub-divisional Hospital, from where they were shifted to Dhanbad for better treatment.

A Rajmahal police official said an investigation is underway and CCTV footages were being scrutinised. 

