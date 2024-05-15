Two School Girls Killed in Road Accident In Chatra | Image:PTI

Jharkhand: Two school girls died after they were hit by a car in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened outside their school near Serendag village.

The deceased were identified as Kriti Kumari (11) and Uma Kumari (10), a police officer said.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and further investigation is underway, he said.

Inputs_PTI.

