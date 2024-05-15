Updated May 15th, 2024 at 17:37 IST
Jharkhand: Two School Girls Killed in Road Accident In Chatra
Two school girls near Serendag died after they were hit by a car in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Wednesday, police said.
Jharkhand: Two school girls died after they were hit by a car in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Wednesday, police said.
The incident happened outside their school near Serendag village.
The deceased were identified as Kriti Kumari (11) and Uma Kumari (10), a police officer said.
The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and further investigation is underway, he said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.)
