Jhooth Ke Gubbarey Mat Udaiye: CEC Rajiv Kumar Debunks Voter Turnout Mismatch Narrative

In the heat of election season, opposition parties often allege voter turnout manipulation, especially in constituencies where they face defeat.

Delhi Election Dates 2025: “It is impossible to change voter turnout...Some polling parties report at midnight or the next day. Form 17C is matched before counting. There is nothing which VTR does not explain. It explains fully”, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, strongly debunking voter turnout mismatch narrative.

However, coming down heavily on them, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that such claims are baseless and fail to consider the procedural realities of polling. As polling stations near closure, election officials are tasked with critical responsibilities, including updating voter turnout figures and completing Form 17C—a document handed over to polling agents to ensure transparency.



CEC Kumar also addressed concerns regarding alleged discrepancies between the votes polled and the votes counted. In a statement aimed at dispelling doubts, the CEC explained that the Election Commission follows a rigorous and transparent process to ensure the accuracy of election results.

Kumar stressed that the tallying of votes cast through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) is carefully verified against Form 17C. This form serves as an official record of votes polled and ensures transparency in the counting process.

He clarified a critical point of misunderstanding: the Voter Turnout Ratio (VTR) app used by the Election Commission reflects only EVM votes and does not include postal ballot votes, which are tallied separately.

The Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, in a poetic appeal, urged all political parties to refrain from levelling baseless accusations against the electoral process.

Speaking with eloquence, he said,"Aarop aur ilzaam ka daur chale, koi gila nahi, Jhooth ke gubbaare bulandi milein, koi shikva nahi. Har parinaam mein pramaan dete hain, Par woh bina saboot shak ki nayi duniya raunak karte hain."