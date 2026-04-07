‘Jhukti Hai Duniya, Jhukanewala Chahiye’: Fraudster Baba Kharat’s Statement to SIT

Nashik, Maharashtra: In the recent development in Fraudster Baba Ashok Kharat case, ED has filed a case against him as it is speculated that he earned more than 1500 crores by duping women or people who trusted him as an astrologer. A case has been registered against him for money laundering by ED and a team has also reached Nashik for the further investigation. It is also said, that Ashok Kharat’s daughter, Truptabala, will also be inquired by the SIT.

In the recent inquiry done by SIT, fraudster Ashok Kharat accepted that he earned money by duping women and took a disadvantage of people’s faith; where he said, “jhukhti hai duniya, jhukanewala chahiye.” He also agreed that all this was a part of a “Chamatkar” but who sells tamarind seeds for 1 lakh rupees?

He would dupe women by saying that these tamarind seeds are specially treated with mantras which will benefit you and solve your every problem. As of now, a total of 8 cases are lodged against him out of which 6 are transferred to SIT. In the very first case he was sent to judicial custody, but to investigate further, SIT demanded a police custody in another case which will end tomorrow (8 April, 2026) and he will be presented before the Nashik Court.

Now, focussing on the ED action that will be taken by the officials, it is said that Fraudster Ashok Kharat’s net worth is more than 1500 crores. Many land scams, defrauding women, extortion, these were the main income sources of this fraudster.

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The most interesting part of this is that when Ashok Kharat’s son, Harshwardhan Kharat, was summoned and inquired by SIT he agreed that there was immense cash flow in the house but he was unaware of the fact that where did this come from? Only “pappa” (Ashok Kharat) knew about this. So now, an ED team, which has reached Nashik will investigate further about the money he earned and the source of income, and also other documents will be scrutinised as he had 132 accounts in credit societies.

It is speculated that two women police officers and one IAS officer is on the radar of the SIT as they would help Ashok Kharat and in return would ask for a posting in city they liked. Moreover, some of the hospitals are also on the radar as Ashok Kharat would terminate pregnancies of women in that hospital, and that too without any consent.

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During the investigation, it has also came to light that Ashok Kharat possessed four mobile phones, one for common people to contact, one for VIPs and VVIPs to contact, one for financial transaction, and one as a spare. The most shocking part of this is that he has saved names of “prominent” political leaders by code names, even that is under scrutiny.