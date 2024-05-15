14 Officers of HAL Trapped in Jhunjhunu Mine as Lift Malfunctions, Rescue Operations Underway

New Delhi: At least 14 officers and members of a vigilance team of Hindustan Copper Limited were trapped in a mine in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district after lift malfunctioned on Tuesday night. Rescue operations are underway to bring out the personnel who are stuck at a depth of several hundred metres at the Kolihan mine.

Advertisement

The vertical shaft used for transportation of personnel malfunctioned at Kolihan mine in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana district. According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the vigilance team along with senior officials of the company went down the shaft for an inspection.

When they were about to come up, a rope of the shaft or 'cage' broke due to which around 14 persons were stuck, the police said. A mining staff said that the rescue operation is underway, reported PTI. All those who were trapped are safe, said media reports. Ambulances have been rushed to the spot and doctors have been asked to prepare for any situation, reported ANI.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan: Rescue operations underway where 14 people are feared trapped after a lift fell in Kolihan mine.



(Latest visuals from the spot) https://t.co/v8OhqnoGYL pic.twitter.com/GvzidPkTBE — ANI (@ANI)

Khetri MLA Dharmpal Gurjar reached the site and took stock of the situation. He said that around 7 ambulances are on the spot and rescue operation is underway to bring out the trapped personnel. There has been nno casulaty so far, said Dharmpal Gurjar.

"I had gone to Haryana for election campaign but when I got this information, I immediately came here. I called everyone and took stock of the entire situation. I have called the SDM here. The rescue team is engaged and 6-7 ambulances are standing here... The entire administration is on alert. There is no report of any casualty so far, definitely everyone will come out safely," said BJP MLA Dharmpal Gurjar, as quoted by ANI.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan: 14 people are feared trapped after a lift fell in Kolihan mine.



BJP MLA Dharmpal Gurjar says, "I had gone to Haryana for election campaign but when I got this information, I immediately came here. I called everyone and took stock of the entire… pic.twitter.com/EeeEPXw7Yl — ANI (@ANI)

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, in a post on X, informed that senior officials have been instructed to monitor the rescue operations from the spot. "Information was received about an accident caused by breakage of the lift rope in the Kolihan mine of Hindustan Copper Limited in Khetri, Jhunjhunu. The concerned officials have been instructed to immediately reach the spot and speed up the relief and rescue operations and provide all possible help and health facilities to the affected people..." said Sharma.

Further details are awaited in the matter.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)