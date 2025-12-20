‘Ji Mummy Ji' Bill: Omar Abdullah Mocks Centre’s Renamed Rural Employment Mission

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday sharply criticised the Centre’s amended rural employment bill, warning that the changes would place an unfair financial burden on states.

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah ridiculed the new title of the scheme Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), saying it sounded more like a Bollywood comedy than a serious welfare programme.

“It reminds me of an old movie called Ji Mummy Ji. Is this really a name for a bill?” he said, adding that the Centre should think carefully before christening such initiatives.

Abdullah expressed dismay at the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the scheme, formerly known as MGNREGA, calling it a disrespectful move.

He argued that the changes would harm states like Jammu and Kashmir rather than benefit them, as the financial responsibility had now been shifted to regional governments.

Responding to opposition claims that he praises the BJP while in Delhi, Abdullah insisted his position is consistent everywhere.

He said he acknowledges the Centre when it delivers, but will not hesitate to highlight its shortcomings.

“I am not among those who play politics to fool the people. I say it here and in Delhi. Gratitude where it is due, criticism where it is necessary,” he said.

While noting that the Union government has performed well in several areas, Abdullah stressed that its refusal to address the demand for Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood remains a major grievance.

He emphasised that he does not tailor his words to suit audiences, pointing out that his speeches in the assembly and public meetings have consistently reflected both appreciation and criticism.

“On statehood, they have given us nothing but reasons to complain,” he said.

On Thursday, Peoples Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone accused CM Omar Abdullah of bowing before the BJP-led Centre and betraying Kashmiris. Reacting to Abdullah’s praise for extra funds released by Delhi, Lone said it was shocking from a leader who once branded rivals as BJP agents.