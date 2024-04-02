×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 16:42 IST

Jilted Lover Sets Ex-Live-in-Partner on Fire By Pouring Petrol on Her in Betul for Refusing to Marry

 A jilted lover in Madhya Pradesh's Betul, on Monday, allegedly set his ex- live-in-partner on fire.

Reported by: Radhika Dhawad
gangrape of a minor student
Jilted Lover Sets Ex-Live-in-Partner on Fire By Pouring Petrol on Her in Betul, Suffers Over 35% Burns | Image:unsplash
Betul: A jilted lover in Madhya Pradesh's Betul, on Monday, allegedly set his 22-year-old former live-in-partner on fire by pouring petrol on her. The accused went to the woman's house at 11 pm and allegedly set her on fire after she refused to marry him. 

The woman, who worked at a petrol pump station, suffered nearly 35-38 per cent burns on her face, hands, back and chest; and was rushed to the district hospital. However, she remains critical. 

The accused and the woman were living in a live-in relationship for four years. The girl had stopped talking to the accused one and a half years ago. 

The victim alleged that the accused had been pressurising her to get married. On Monday evening, he went to her home and sprinkled petrol on the gate. When the woman opened the gate after smelling petrol, he allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire. 

Ganj police station in-charge Ravikant Dehariya reportedly said that a case had been registered against the accused and an investigation has been initiated. A case has been registered under Section 307 and the SC/ST Act.

ANI stated, “A man poured petrol on a girl and set her on fire after she broke off her 4-year-old relationship with him. The girl is now admitted to the district hospital with burn injuries.”

Dr Anand Malvi, District Hospital Betul says, “The girl said that an attempt was made to burn her by pouring petrol on her. Her face, hair, both hands and the above surface of her back have suffered 35% to 38% burns. The treatment is underway.”

#WATCH | Betul, Madhya Pradesh: A man poured petrol on a girl and set her on fire after she broke off her 4-year-old relationship with him. The girl is now admitted to the district hospital with burn injuries.

Dr. Anand Malvi, District Hospital Betul says, "...The girl said that… pic.twitter.com/XQfRkuxNnJ

— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

The hunt for the accused is on. 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 16:42 IST

