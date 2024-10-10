Published 21:32 IST, October 10th 2024
Jitan Ram Manjhi Eyes 10 Seats for HAM(S) in Jharkhand Polls, Reaffirms NDA Loyalty
Jitan Ram Manjhi confirmed HAM(S) will contest 10 seats in Jharkhand elections, stressing his commitment to NDA’s seat-sharing arrangements & pro-Dalit agenda.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Jitan Ram Manjhi Eyes 10 Seats for HAM(S) in Jharkhand Polls, Reaffirms NDA Loyalty | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:32 IST, October 10th 2024