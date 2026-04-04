J&K Assembly Passes Private Universities Bill; CM Abdullah Calls It Milestone For Youth

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Saturday passed the Private Universities Bill, clearing the way for private institutions to be set up in the Union Territory. The legislation is aimed at regulating their functioning, management, and academic standards to ensure quality education and protect student interests.

Education Minister Sakeena Itoo, who moved the bill, said the government had taken into consideration all concerns before drafting it. She said that the measure would help students who previously had to leave the region for higher studies.

“This bill will pave the way for establishing private universities and boost the higher-education sector. Numerous students will benefit as they used to go outside the Union Territory for higher education earlier,” the minister asserted.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated Itoo and stakeholders, describing the passage as a “milestone moment” for the youth. He said the bill would open new avenues for higher education, attract reputed institutions to establish campuses in Jammu and Kashmir, and strengthen academic infrastructure.

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Abdullah added that the move reflects the government’s commitment to fostering innovation and creating a strong ecosystem for learning and research.

During the discussion, legislators Mir Saifullah, Nizam-ud-din Bhat, Pirzada Farooq Ahmad Shah, and Tanvir Sadiq moved amendments but withdrew them after assurances from the government. Balwant Singh Mankotia proposed an amendment, which was rejected through a voice vote. The House then passed the bill.

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The assembly also approved the Jammu and Kashmir Jan Vishwas Second (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, presented by Agriculture Minister Javid Ahmed Dar on behalf of the chief minister. Dar said that the legislation sought to amend certain enactments, decriminalize and rationalize offences for ease of living and business, and repeal outdated laws.

Legislators, including Bhat, Mankotia, Shah, and Sadiq, withdrew their amendments after assurances from the minister, and the bill was passed.

Pertinently, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly sine die on Saturday, bringing to a close a budget session that stretched across 22 sittings in February, March and April.