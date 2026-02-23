J&K CM Calls for Snowmaking Infrastructure Amid Climate Concerns at Khelo India Games

Gulmarg: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said artificial snow must be introduced in Gulmarg to safeguard winter tourism and strengthen sports infrastructure, citing unpredictable weather conditions during the sixth Khelo India Winter Games.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony in Baramulla, Abdullah said that Gulmarg has hosted the winter games for six consecutive years, reinforcing its position as India’s leading venue for snow sports. However, he stressed that changing climate patterns demand new infrastructure to ensure the continuity of winter activities.

“We could never imagine Gulmarg being this warm in February. This is the reality, and we must adapt,” Abdullah said. He pointed out that international winter events, including the recently concluded Winter Olympics in Cortina, Italy, rely heavily on artificial snowmaking.

“Since the 1970s, it has been proven that artificial snow is a requirement for every Winter Olympics,” he added.

He said the government will take steps to strengthen facilities and provide long-term support for athletes and visitors. “We will take whatever steps need to be taken accordingly,” Abdullah said while underlining the importance of adapting to shifting weather patterns.

Abdullah also highlighted the symbolic importance of Gulmarg hosting the winter games for the sixth consecutive year.

“It tells you there is no better place for winter sports in the country,” he said, while acknowledging that the state must now invest in modern facilities to remain competitive.

On the sidelines of the event, Abdullah welcomed the growing participation of women in the Khelo India Winter Games.

“It is heartening to see more women competing. We must ensure proper facilities and coaching so that they can eventually contend for medals,” CM Abdullah said.

He described winter sports as an effective way to bridge gender differences, noting that men and women compete at nearly equal levels in most disciplines.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by local athletes, Abdullah expressed hope that Jammu and Kashmir will one day achieve medal-winning standards internationally.