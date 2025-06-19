J&K CM Omar Abdullah Takes Ride on Newly Launched Vande Bharat Express Train From Srinagar to Katra, Shares Photos From Trip

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took a ride on the newly inaugurated Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express and shared his experience on the social media platform X.

According to officials, he reached Katra on Thursday morning and was accompanied during the journey by his advisor, Nasir Aslam Wani.

This visit follows his father, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah’s maiden journey on the train from Srinagar to Katra on June 10.

Reflecting on his experience, the senior Abdullah had said he was overwhelmed to see Jammu and Kashmir finally connected to the country’s railway network.

Omar Abdullah also posted photos and a video from his journey on his X handle, captioned, "Time to head to Jammu #VandeBharat #vandebharatexpress #traintravel."

One photo showed him seated inside the train, another offered a glimpse of Srinagar station, and a third was a selfie taken inside the train with a scenic background of lush greenery visible through the glass window. He also shared a video capturing the breathtaking view of the valley from inside the train.

Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two Vande-Bharat Express trains connecting Katra and Srinagar on June 6.

The trains operate six days a week between the Kashmir Valley and Katra via Banihal, with Wednesday as the only non-operational day.

The service of the train began on June 7 and has quickly gained immense popularity among locals and tourists.

Omar Abdullah Lauds PM Modi

During the official inauguration event on June 6, Omar Abdullah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision in realizing this long-awaited development and connecting Kashmir with the rest of India.