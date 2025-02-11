J&K: Doda Bans Drone Use as Pakistan-Backed Groups Exploit Technology

Srinagar: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district have imposed a two-month ban on the storage, use, and transportation of drones, citing security concerns and the potential misuse of the aerial devices by anti-national elements. The move, announced on Tuesday, exempts security agencies but mandates prior permission for government departments using drones for official purposes.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Sudershan Kumar said that, all individuals and entities in possession of drone cameras or similar flying objects must deposit them at the nearest police station within a week.

As per the administration here, recent incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have shown that anti-national elements are using drones to pose a threat to vital installations, security establishments, and even civilian areas. This step is essential to safeguard sensitive locations and ensure public safety.

The ban applies to all private individuals, businesses, and organizations unless explicitly authorized. Government agencies involved in mapping, surveys, construction surveillance, agriculture, and disaster management must obtain prior approval from the district administration and inform local police stations before deploying drones.

A senior police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, emphasized the seriousness of the security risks associated with drone misuse.

“Terror outfits have been known to use drones for reconnaissance, smuggling of weapons, and even for dropping explosives. Given the heightened threat perception in border areas and the hinterland, restrictions like these are a necessary precautionary measure,” the official said.

Security forces, including police and defense personnel, remain exempt from the ban but are required to notify local authorities before deploying drones for operational purposes. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda has been tasked with enforcing the restrictions and ensuring compliance.

The ban follows a series of recent attacks in the region. Last month, security forces intercepted a drone carrying arms and ammunition in the nearby district of Rajouri.

In June last year, a drone attack targeted an Indian Air Force base in Jammu, marking the first instance of aerial explosives being used against a military installation in the Union Territory.

Additionally, intelligence reports have warned of increasing drone activity along the Line of Control, raising concerns about cross-border smuggling of weapons and explosives.

Officials believe that Pakistan-based terror outfits, with active support from the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, have been orchestrating drone infiltrations to supply arms and drugs to sleeper cells operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the intelligence-based agencies have reported multiple instances where drones have been used to drop assault rifles, grenades, and narcotics in border areas. In one recent case, security forces recovered a drone that had crossed over from Pakistan carrying an M4 carbine and multiple rounds of ammunition.

A top security official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “Pakistan-backed groups have been attempting to use drones to disrupt peace and stability in the region. These aerial intrusions are a direct challenge to national security. The ban on drones is part of a broader strategy to counter these emerging threats.”

Authorities are also concerned about the use of drones for surveillance of military installations and troop movements. Intelligence reports suggest that terror handlers across the border have been directing drone activity to map Indian security positions, posing a grave risk to national security.

“Strict implementation of this order is crucial. We urge citizens to cooperate and report any suspicious drone activity immediately,” the police official added.