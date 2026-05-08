J&K Education Minister Orders Time-Bound Probe Into Harassment Row; Outsiders Role in Amar Singh College Protest Under Scrutiny

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday suspended the college principal and an assistant professor, a day after demonstrations erupted on campus.

Officials confirmed that Education Minister Sakina Itoo has ordered a week-long inquiry, directing investigators to submit a detailed report within the stipulated time.

On Thursday, the Head of the Department of Media Studies was relieved of all academic responsibilities pending the probe. Prof. Nusrat Sayed has been asked to oversee departmental affairs until the investigation concludes.

The college principal, Prof. Aijaz Hakak, stated that the Proctorial Board has been tasked with conducting a transparent, time-bound inquiry, with its findings expected within two days.

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He acknowledged that a female student had lodged a complaint against a faculty member, and assured that the Higher Education Department (HED) would take appropriate action once the inquiry report is submitted.

Meanwhile, officials revealed that the presence of outsiders during the student protests is also under scrutiny.

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“It needs to be investigated how non-students were allowed inside the premises to join the demonstrations,” a senior official said while wishing anonymity.