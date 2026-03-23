J&K Expands Compassionate Appointments: Families of Natural Death Victims Now Eligible,Terror-Affected Kin Get Relief

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has unveiled sweeping reforms in compassionate appointments, extending relief to families of employees who died naturally and victims of terrorism, while vowing accountability against remnants of the terror ecosystem.

The announcement, made in the winter capital, Jammu, while handing over appointment letters to 37 next of kin of terror victims, signals both administrative reform and a moral commitment to justice. Sinha revealed that 438 appointment letters have already been issued to families devastated by terrorism, many of whom also suffered losses during the pandemic.

“There are moments when words feel helpless,” he said, acknowledging that no language can capture the depth of human suffering endured by these families.

LG Sinha emphasized that the administration’s duty is to ensure dignity, respect and economic security for those who have borne the brunt of violence. Lieutenant Governor directed Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police to expedite pending cases, ensuring thorough verification so that only genuine victims benefit.

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He stressed that justice depends not only on policy but on society’s willingness to remember victims’ stories and acknowledge their pain. Issuing a stern warning, Sinha declared that the “era of terror and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is over”.

He cautioned that remnants of the old terror ecosystem will find no safe haven, noting that protective structures that once shielded such networks have collapsed. Those linked to terrorism, he said, are being dismissed from government service, while neglected families of victims are finally receiving jobs and recognition.

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Calling this moment a “moral declaration” for a new Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha highlighted that the administration’s mission is twofold; to dismantle terror networks and to restore dignity to victims’ families. He appealed to society’s influential voices to support youth aspirations, stressing that the younger generation seeks a brighter, peaceful future free from conflict.

By extending compassionate appointments to families of employees who died naturally, alongside victims of terrorism, the government has signalled a broader commitment to relief, justice, and rebuilding trust in institutions.