Massive Fire Erupts in Jammu’s Transport Area; Multiple Oil Tankers Gutted; Rescue Operation Underway

J&K: A major fire broke out in the bustling Transport Nagar area of Jammu on Wednesday afternoon, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky and triggering a massive emergency response.

The blaze, which reportedly began around 12:20 PM, centred on a parking yard housing several heavy-duty oil tankers.

The Incident

According to eyewitnesses and local officials, the fire originated from a single oil tanker parked in the yard.

Due to the cargo's highly inflammable nature and the proximity of other vehicles, the flames spread at a rapid speed.

Advertisement

Within minutes, the fire leapt to adjacent vehicles, eventually involving four to five additional tankers.

Multiple explosions were reported by residents in the vicinity, likely caused by the ignition of fuel vapours from the tankers.

Advertisement

The heat was so severe that it could be felt several hundred meters away, prompting authorities to cord off the entire Transport Nagar sector.

Emergency Response

The Jammu and Kashmir Fire and Emergency Services department dispatched multiple firefighting teams and water tenders to the spot immediately after the alarm was raised.

Firefighters battled to prevent the inferno from spreading to nearby warehouses and commercial establishments.

Casualties and Investigation

In a significant relief, officials have confirmed that no loss of life or serious injuries have been reported thus far.

Most drivers and yard workers evacuated the immediate area as soon as the first tanker caught fire. The police have launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze.