J&K Govt Bans Education Department From Ordering Students to Attend Political Rallies

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday banned the education department from passing any directions to students or staff for participation in political rallies.

Omar Abdullah government took action after a circular was issued by the Poonch Chief Education Officer, who directed heads of several schools to send 40–50 students and two teachers to the Tiranga rally which was being organised by ABVP.

The circular was received from the PDP, which alleged the government was using education as a "propaganda tool".

"It is enjoined upon all the Officers including Chief Education Officers, Zonal Education Officers and Head of Institutions of all the schools under School Education Department to not to grant any permission or give direction to students or staff (including all categories of teachers) to participate in any political programme, rally etc. organized by any political party/organization," the latest circular read.

It instructed all chief education officers to "strictly monitor" that no directions from any district authority is in contravention to the circular.

"In case of any such deviation, the Chief Education officer concerned shall immediately bring the same into the notice of respective Director School Education for further instructions," it said.

Earlier on Friday, PDP leader Waheed Para criticised Chief Minister Omar Abdullah saying, earlier he used to condemn such orders before the elections, but "this blatant transformation" stands as his only "so-called achievement" in the last 100 days.