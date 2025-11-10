J&K Police Foil Major Terror Attack In Faridabad; 7 Jaish Terrorists Arrested, 350 KG Explosives & AK-47s Recovered

The police busted a major Jaish-e-Mohammed module operating from Faridabad, Haryana, days after the arrest of Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, who was arrested earlier. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In one of the biggest counter-terror operations outside Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K Police have busted a major Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) module operating from Faridabad, Haryana, and recovered a huge cache of arms and explosives, including 350 kgs of RDX, two Russian-made AK-47 rifles, pistols and several magazines.

Sources told Republic that 14 bags containing RDX, each weighing between 20 to 30 kgs, were recovered during the searches. Seven people linked to the module, all residents of Kashmir, have been arrested.

The operation was launched following disclosures made by Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, a resident of Qazigund, who was arrested earlier in connection with a terror-linked investigation at the Government Medical College, Anantnag. During earlier searches, the police had recovered one AK-47 rifle and ammunition from a locker associated with Dr Adil on the college premises.

Subsequent questioning led investigators to another doctor, whose identity has not been officially revealed, and further interrogations led to the arrest of a third medical practitioner. Based on the information obtained from the second detainee, the J&K Police teams carried out raids in Faridabad, uncovering the explosives and weapons stockpiled in a rented house that had been taken on lease about three months ago.

The police believe the explosives were procured locally and stored in the Faridabad safehouse for future terror operations. The recovery of such a large quantity of high-grade RDX has potentially averted a major terror strike in the region.

An official statement from the J&K Police is awaited, but sources have confirmed that the operation was part of a larger crackdown on cross-state terror networks attempting to revive sleeper cells using educated youth and professionals as facilitators.

