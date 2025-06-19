J&K Police Heighten Security With AI-Based Facial Recognition System, Nabs OGW Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: After the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police has heightened security in the valley ahead of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, with hi-tech equipment installed at vital positions. According to reports, the local police have installed artificial intelligence (AI)-based facial recognition systems (FRS) at strategic locations to keep an eye on suspicious movements and suspicious persons. The move has started boring fruit for the security forces after the police detected and nabbed an Over-Ground Worker (OGW) at the Langanbal check-post in Anantnag district.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as a resident of Seer Hamdan under the jurisdiction of Police Station Mattan, was immediately taken into custody and handed over to Police Station Pahalgam for further legal proceedings.

A senior police official stated that the Jammu and Kashmir Police had installed an advanced AI-based facial recognition system to strengthen security measures in the region. The facial recognition system, a cutting-edge technology, is designed to swiftly identify and track individuals involved in criminal activities, including terrorists, OGWs, absconders, history sheeters, thieves, and drug peddlers.

The system provides a comprehensive background with full details of crimes and other relevant information, making it easier for law enforcement agencies to track down suspects.

The OGW, who had a prior FIR dating back to 2005, was working as a carpenter. The police were able to identify him using the facial recognition system, which was installed at the Langanbal check-post. The system's ability to detect and alert authorities about any security threats has proven to be a game-changer in the region's law enforcement efforts.

Powerful Tool For Intelligent Vigilance