J&K Police Widen Crackdown: Religious Trusts, Imams Under Scanner in Valley

Srinagar: In the wake of the recent bust of Jaish-e-Mohammed and “white-collar doctor module,” Jammu and Kashmir Police have widened their crackdown on suspected illegal activities across the Valley.

What began as raids on hospitals, car dealerships, and fertilizer outlets has now extended into the sensitive domain of religious institutions, imams and trusts.

Police teams swooped down on the premises of Al Huda Educational Institute and Salafia Educational Trust in Baramulla, launching investigations into alleged tax evasion, irregularities under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), and possible violations of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The operation was followed after intelligence inputs flagged suspicious activities linked to a local association, Idarah Fallah-u-Darain. An FIR (No. 208/2025) was registered at Baramulla Police Station, paving the way for coordinated raids on properties and offices associated with the group.

Several individuals have already been questioned, with officials hinting that “more disclosures are expected as documents are scrutinized,”.

Police sources said a major aspect of the investigation is whether these institutions were built on government land without completing necessary legal and administrative procedures. Teams are gathering documents related to land deeds, ownership rights, construction permits, and departmental approvals.

Meanwhile, mosque administrations across Kashmir have been directed to conduct identity verification of imams. Official sources said that the process mirrors tenant verification procedures and is aimed at ensuring transparency, particularly since many imams hail from outside districts or states.

The crackdown coincides with heightened Army and paramilitary vigilance along the Line of Control (LoC). On November 19, alert troops foiled an infiltration bid in the Uri sector of Baramulla district.

Suspicious movement was detected from across the border, and infiltrators were engaged in sustained gunfire exchanges before retreating. Searches were launched to ensure none managed to cross over.

Officials said infiltration attempts typically spike before winter closes mountain passes. Intelligence inputs suggest dozens of terrorists are waiting at launch pads across the border to infiltrate before heavy snowfall blocks routes.

The infiltration attempt proves the intention of terror outfits assisted by the Pakistan Army to push terrorists into the Indian side before the mountain passes are closed,” said a senior security officer, speaking anonymously.

Beyond border vigilance, the security apparatus has intensified random checking of vehicles of vehicles and pedestrians in urban and rural pockets.

Flying squads and mobile checkpoints have been set up across Srinagar, Pulwama, Kulgam Anantnag, Baramulla, and Kupwara to monitor suspicious movement.

“We are conducting surprise checks at bus stands, marketplaces, and highways. The idea is to disrupt any possible logistics chain that terrorists or their sympathizers may try to exploit,” said a police officer involved in the operation.

Security officials admit the challenges are multi‑layered: infiltration attempts across the LoC, misuse of institutions for financial irregularities, and the need to maintain public confidence while tightening surveillance.